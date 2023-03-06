Natural setting of Chadivayal camp near Coimbatore to house nine captive elephants from Tiruchi

March 06, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The natural setting of the Chadivayal elephant camp at Siruvani foothills in the Coimbatore Forest Division is expected to ease the rehabilitation of the nine captive elephants, which will be shifted from the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (ERRC) at M.R. Palayam in Tiruchi.

“It is the policy of the Tamil Nadu Government to give the best care to elephants. A lot of new interventions towards this have been done in the past one-and-a-half years. Our policy for re-wilding is well established. The Forest Department team is doing their best to rehabilitate wild animals, which is very challenging, rather than trying to keep them in captivity,” said Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, the Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department.

According to her, animals have to be rehabilitated into their own habitats as much as possible.

“With regard to the elephants that are in M.R. Palayam, our review shows that they need to be located to a place where they can spend the rest of their life as free and wild as possible. Because they are captive elephants, there are certain constraints. The team has developed the place very well. Our policy is to relocate them to a place which is as natural as possible. We will also create a facilities for the animals for their treatment in case they need,” said Ms. Sahu who visited the Chadivayal camp along with senior officials including Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas Reddy, Conservator of Forests S. Ramasubramanian and Coimbatore District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar.

Mr. Reddy said Chadivayal was chosen as the location for the rehabilitation of the elephants with a lot of care. The Department ensured that it had to be a natural place with adequate water facility – two major requirements for elephants.

“As the area has elephant movements, we will create a rung of solar fencing in addition to an elephant proof trench. We will ensure that wild elephants do not enter the area. The place is fairly large to ensure that captive elephants will be kept in best possible care without any conflict situation arising from the wild animals. Since we are moving a large number of elephants, the supporting manpower will also have to be created,” he said.