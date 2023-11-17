HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elephant dies of electrocution in Gudalur forest range, seventh such death in the Nilgiris since 2016

The tusker is believed to have pushed a tree it was eating from, on to a Tangedco power line; for years now, conservationists have been urging the government to ensure power lines in elephant corridors are 14 feet off the ground and not in proximity to trees

November 17, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
The tusker was found in the Gudalur Forest Range, electrocuted, on November 17, 2023

The tusker was found in the Gudalur Forest Range, electrocuted, on November 17, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A male elephant died of electrocution in Puliyampara, in the Devarshola section of the Gudalur Forest Range on Friday (November 17, 2023) morning.

The tusker, whose age is yet to be ascertained is said to have pushed a tree it was eating from, onto a Tamil Nadu Electricity Board power line running near the tree. The incident took place on a plot of agricultural land.

ALSO READ
Jumbo death traps in the jungles 

Conservator of Forests (Nilgiris), D. Venkatesh, said that a postmortem is to be conducted by veterinary assistant surgeon, Rajesh Kumar, from the Theppakadu Elephant Camp. He also said that the District Forest Officer (Gudalur division), Kommu Omkaram is conducting a detailed field inspection at the scene of the incident.

The elephant’s death is the latest in a series of incidents involving power lines in the Gudalur  and Nilgiris forest divisions and the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve . Conservationists said that this was the seventh elephant that had died from coming into contact with a power line in the Gudalur landscape since 2016. In 2022, two elephants were killed when they came into contact with low-hanging electricity lines in separate incidents, while another elephant died in Coonoor.

In 2020, eight animals, including an elephant, four wild boars, two mongoose and a cobra died after being electrocuted due to a power leak from a high-tension power line, while two elephants were also killed in 2017, when they came into contact with a snapped power line in Srimadurai in Gudalur.

Conservationists have, for years, called on the government to direct the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) and Tamil Nadu Electricity Board to ensure that electricity lines are a minimum of 14 feet above the ground and not in proximity to trees that could snap the lines if uprooted.

They have also urged the government to install ‘braided’ electricity cables for the power grids that run through elephant habitats in Gudalur and Mudumalai.  

Related Topics

Nilgiris / environmental issues / wildlife / forests / power (infrastructure) / conservation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.