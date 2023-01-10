Aerial-bunched cables to be used to avert electrocution of elephants

January 10, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The recent electrocution of a 40-year-old male elephant near Kallidaikurichi when the mammoth mammal shook a palmyrah tree in a bid to feast on its yummy fruits and leaves and the tree accidentally fell on the live electric cable to kill the animal instantly has flagged the need for insulating the power cables passing through the sanctuaries and the adjoining buffer zones.

When the lone elephant that came down from the Western Ghats to the Vandalodai area near Pottal village near Kallidaikurichi in the early hours of December 27 after getting lured by the smell of palmyrah fruits, had shaken the tree violently so that the fruit would drop in the ruthless force unleashed by the animal. However, the tree that got uprooted fell on the live electric wire carrying 11 KV power to kill the pachyderm on the spot. After the mandatory on-the-spot post-mortem, the carcass was buried near Manimuthar Dam.

Since vast stretches of lands belonging to mutts in the buffer zone have been taken on lease by influential people with money and political power, the native shrubs and other plants are wiped out for carrying out other farming operations, mostly cultivation of eucalyptus, an invasive species for this region, to be supplied to paper pulp industry.

“After removing other flora on the leased lands for cultivation of other crops like eucalyptus, the palmyrah trees on these lands are left intact. When the elephants easily get attracted by the smell of palmyra fruits, they would come out and shake the tree violently to forcibly drop the ripen fruits. In this case, the tree itself got uprooted and fell on the live electric wire to kill the animal,” says M. Mathivanan of ATREE.

Now, a small herd with a male and 3 female elephants and a calf has camped near Vandalodai after apparently being attracted by the palmyrah fruits and the leaves. “Hence, more monitoring is now needed in this region,” he says.

Animal activists say that the Department of Forest should conduct at regular intervals survey on identifying the elephant corridors and other routes being used by the animals roaming around in search of food and water in the reserve forests, sanctuaries and the buffer zones so that remedial measures could be taken by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

As a temporary measure to avert similar mishaps in future, the TANGEDCO has fixed fuses in the power cables passing through the buffer zones.

“If the power supply gets interrupted due to falling trees on power cables, the fuse we’ve now fixed will prevent the killing of the animal. Only after the wiremen visiting the spot and identify the reason behind the power interruption, the electricity supply will be restored. In this latest incident, the cable carrying 11 KV got snapped to kill the animal. In this case, the power would have been tripped immediately after the tree fell on the wire. Usually, the power supply will be restored as test measure to check if there is any more problem, in which the animal has become a victim,” explained M. Sudalaiyaadum Perumal, Executive Engineer, TANGEDCO, Kallidaikurichi.

Following this incident, the official has ordered to fix the fuses in the power cables between Kalakkad and Ramanadhi dam area in Tenkasi district.

“To avert mishaps in the 11 KV power cables, we’ve asked the forest department to give us the list of places where the elephant movement is high, where we’ll install specialised aerial-bunched cables to avoid electrocution of wild animals, especially elephants. Once we receive list of spots from the forest department, we can assess the requirement and submit a proposal to the government to get it on an early note,” Mr. Sudalaiyaadum Perumal said.