Elephant electrocuted in Coonoor

A male elephant was electrocuted after it came into contact with a power line in a private tea estate in Coonoor forest range.

The remains of the elephant and a wild boar were discovered on Tuesday evening by the local residents who alerted the Forest Department staff.

In a statement, the Nilgiris forest division said the male elephant died due to a “low-hanging electric line running from Manat to Moopar Colony, an tribal village.” An autopsy would be conducted on Wednesday. This is the second such death caused by a low-hanging power line in the Nilgiris this year, with a 35-year-old elephant dying after coming into contact with a power line at Gudalur in May.