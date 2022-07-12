Coimbatore

Elephant electrocuted in Coonoor

A male elephant was electrocuted after it came into contact with a power line in a private tea estate in Coonoor forest range.

The remains of the elephant and a wild boar were discovered on Tuesday evening by the local residents who alerted the Forest Department staff.

In a statement, the Nilgiris forest division said the male elephant died due to a “low-hanging electric line running from Manat to Moopar Colony, an tribal village.” An autopsy would be conducted on Wednesday. This is the second such death caused by a low-hanging power line in the Nilgiris this year, with a 35-year-old elephant dying after coming into contact with a power line at Gudalur in May.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 12, 2022 9:41:23 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/elephant-electrocuted-in-coonoor/article65632297.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY