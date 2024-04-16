April 16, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The artificial intelligence (AI) based early warning system installed by the Forest Department along the railway tracks passing through the forest near the Tamil Nadu – Kerala border near Madukkarai in Coimbatore district has detected more than 150 incidents of wild elephants crossing the track in March.

By generating prompt warning messages to the Forest Department and the Railway officials, the system has avoided several possible instances of wild elephants getting hit by moving trains.

The early warning system has helped the field staff of the Forest Department, who patrol the track, to rush to the spot where elephants are detected and drive them out. The alerts help loco pilots of the trains passing through the forested stretch between Walayar and Ettimadai to reduce speed.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forest, told The Hindu the AI-based system has been performing “exceedingly well” since its launch on February 9 this year.

She inspected the control room of the AI-project in Madukkarai forests along with senior officials from the Department on Tuesday, and assessed the project’s progress. She interacted with the technical team at the control room.

The technical team elaborated the functioning of the project to officials and loco pilots from the Palakkad Division of the Southern Railway who were present. Discussions were held to have better coordination to avoid elephants getting hit by trains.

The AI-based early warning system has 12 e-surveillance towers mounted with high resolution cameras installed along the twin single line tracks ‘A’ and ‘B’ on the Ettimadai–Walayar section, covering a distance of 7.05 km, which is known to have elephant crossings. The cameras provide thermal imaging and optical visuals to the control room, with which the AI system detects animal movements and generates alerts.

Ms. Sahu also took a walk along a track for about 1 km and enquired about the challenges faced by the staff who patrol the tracks. The Department has uprooted invasive plants such as Prosopis juliflora and Lantana camara in the vicinity of the railway lines.

Later in the day, Ms. Sahu visited the Chadivayal elephant camp and assessed the progress of the works of a rehabilitation centre for captive elephants.