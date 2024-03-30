Invasive shrubs being removed for better view of wildlife movement across rail track in Madukkarai in Coimbatore

March 30, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Forest Department is in the process of uprooting prosopis juliflora and lantana camara shrubs in the vicinity of the railway lines in Madukkarai range, utilising the scheme for removal of invasive species, to ensure better visibility of wildlife movement, particularly crossing of the track by elephants.

For the first time, the invasive species of shrubs are being removed on vast swathes. In all, prosopis juliflora is being uprooted on an area of 90 hectares, and lantana camara in 50 hectares.

After completion of the work along B track, it will be extended to the A track, such that the Forest Department could derive fuller utility of the Artificial Intelligence)-based early warning system to save wild animals from getting hit by moving trains.

Camera-mounted towers have been installed on sides of the A and B tracks. The first of its kind machine-learning enabled early warning system established at a cost of ₹7.24 crore detects movement of wild elephants and prevent their collision with the trains.

According to officials, 130 trains pass via the A and B railway lines per day and nearly 1,000 elephant crossings are reported on these tracks every year.

Removal of the prosopis juliflora shrubs has become a necessity since elephants consume the pods, which are known to cause health hazards, R. Arunkumar, Forest Range Officer, Madukkarai, said.

Seven earthmovers, each of two-tonne capacity, are being utilised to uproot the invasive species. Once the work along Track B is completed, the work at Track A will be taken up, Mr. Arunkumar said.