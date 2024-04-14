April 14, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The artificial intelligence-based surveillance cameras installed by the Forest Department at three places in the Coimbatore Forest Division will also check trespassing of people into the forest, besides their primary task of monitoring wild animal movement towards human habitations.

Tower-mounted AI-based cameras have been installed near Maruthamalai and near Ponnuthu Amman temple at Thadagam in the Coimbatore forest range and near the Ulagambikai Amman temple in the Madukkarai forest range.

District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj said the cameras are operational for about a month and efforts are being made to fine-tune the early warning system.

“These cameras provide thermal imaging and optical visuals. They can cover a distance of about one km and can be rotated 360 degree. However, at present, the cameras have been focused to particular points between forests and human habitations to check the movement of wild animals, especially elephants, to prevent them from entering villages,” he said.

The camera installed near Maruthamalai will detect movement of elephants towards IOB Colony, which is often witnessing movement of wild elephants. The one installed in the Madukkarai range will be used to monitor an area of about 300 metres, where wild animal movements are frequent.

“Feeds from these cameras come to the new command centre that has been established on the first floor of the DFO’s office. A tower has also been installed to receive signals. The video feeds are being checked by the staff and appropriate instructions are given to the field staff,” he said.

The whole project is being implemented under funds from the Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives (TANII). “In addition to the surveillance of wild animals, technicians are now programming the system to generate alerts when humans trespass into the forest. This will help the department curb wildlife offences, including poaching,” Mr. Jayaraj added.