GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

1,204 species of flora, fauna recorded in City Nature Challenge Coimbatore

May 05, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A Malabar trogon spotted during the City Nature Challenge Coimbatore held from April 26 to 29.

A Malabar trogon spotted during the City Nature Challenge Coimbatore held from April 26 to 29. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As many as 1,204 species of different taxa were recorded in the City Nature Challenge, Coimbatore, a four-day bio blitz that was held from April 26 to 29.

A total of 87 observers who took part in the exercise made a total of 5,158 observations of the 1,204 species, which were uploaded on the ‘iNaturalist’ portal.

Two-day survey records 16,069 birds of 201 species in 25 wetlands in Coimbatore

With 5,158 observations recorded, Coimbatore city grabbed the top position in Tamil Nadu and the sixth position in India. There was a two-fold increase in observations compared with the first edition of the nature challenge held last year, said organisers.

Indian fox and Nilgiri langur in mammals; Malabar Trogon, Blue-bearded Bee-eater, Green Warbler, Malabar Woodshrike in birds; Large salmon Arab, Many- tailed Oakblue, Gaudy Baron and Pointed Ciliate Blue among butterflies; Peucetia viridana, Herennia Multipuncta, Harmochirus brachiatus, phintella vittata and Stenaelurillus sp. in spiders were among the interesting observations.

An India fox spotted during the City Nature Challenge Coimbatore held from April 26 to 29.

An India fox spotted during the City Nature Challenge Coimbatore held from April 26 to 29. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Neem tree and banyan tree were the most common tree species of all the observations recorded.

According to the organisers, members from 14 organisations, namely the Coimbatore City Bird Atlas, Siddharth Foundation, Trust for Environment and Ecosystem, WWF-India, Dhuruvam Foundation, Nature Environment Service Trust, Osai, Centre for Urban Biodiversity conservation and Education, Kumaraguru Institutions, Coimbatore Nature Society, The Nature and Butterfly Society, Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust, Coimbatore Wildlife Conservation Trust, and For Earth Foundation, took part in the challenge.

Synchronised terrestrial bird survey records 225 species in Coimbatore district

They added that the focus of the bio blitz was to encourage nature lovers to record the biodiversity around them irrespective of age or educational background.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife / flora and fauna / habitat (conservation)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.