Synchronised terrestrial bird survey records 225 species in Coimbatore district

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department’s synchronised bird estimate for 2024, focusing on terrestrial birds, has unveiled insights into Coimbatore’s avian population. Spanning 25 survey locations across the district, the survey recorded 225 bird species.

Conducted in two phases, the survey witnessed the participation of 127 individuals, including birding experts, forest staff, volunteers, and students from various institutes. Under the leadership of N. Jayaraj, District Forest Officer of Coimbatore Forest Division, and coordinated by Forest Range Officers, the initiative aimed at monitoring and understanding the dynamics of bird populations in the area.

The initial phase was held on January 27 and 28, focusing on vital wetlands across each district. The subsequent phase, conducted on March 1 and 2, targeted terrestrial birds. Coimbatore Forest Division identified 25 specific terrestrial locations within the district for Phase II.

Of the 25 locations, 17 were situated across seven ranges of the division — Madukkarai, Boluvampatti, Coimbatore, Periyanaickenpalayam, Karamadai, Mettupalayam, and Sirumugai. Additionally, the exercise included four urban and four rural locations selected strategically for comprehensive coverage.

During the survey, two estimates were conducted, one during the morning and another in the evening on March 4. In the morning session, 215 bird species were recorded, with a total count of 8,093 birds. The highest bird counts were reported from Pachapalayam grasslands (714), Kovai Courtallam (581), followed by Chinnampathi and Puthupathi (497). The number of bird species across locations ranged from 25 to 96. The highest bird species counts were reported from Koodapatti (96) and Perumalkoilpathi (85).

In the evening session, 166 species were recorded, with a total direct count of 4,107 birds. The highest bird species counts combining both sessions were from Koodapatti (105), Perumalkoilpathi (95), Koothamandi and Gandavayal (87), Chinnampathi and Puthupathi (84), and Barlikadu (81). Among the rural spots surveyed, Pachapalayam grasslands topped with 70 species, and among urban spots, Pillayarpuram topped with 59 species.

Among the noteworthy findings were sightings of rare and endemic species, including the Red Spurfowl, Asian Emerald Dove, and Malabar Trogon. Additionally, common species such as Red-vented Bulbul, Yellow-billed Babler, and Indian Peafowl were observed in significant numbers, highlighting their prevalence in the region. Birds with high direct counts include Red-vented Bulbul, Yellow-billed Babler, Common Myna, Asian Palm Swift, Rock Pigeon, Indian Peafowl, Rose-ringed Parakeet, Malabar Parakeet, House Crow, and Black Drongo.

The initiative also saw the participation of Coimbatore Nature Society, The Nature and Butterfly Society, and WWF-India.