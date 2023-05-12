City Nature Challenge records 805 species of flora, fauna in Coimbatore

May 12, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The first edition of the City Nature Challenge (CNC) 2023 held here recorded 805 species of flora and fauna within the city. A total of 2,856 observations of the 805 species were recorded and uploaded on the ‘iNaturalist’ portal.

In Coimbatore, 43 observers took part in the four-day exercise from April 28 which was held globally to document Nature in cities.

Neem turned out to be the most observed tree species in the city while Indian peafowl was the most observed bird. Indian black ant, Plain tiger butterfly and Scarlet skimmer dragonfly were among the most observed species in their respective categories to name a few.

K. Selvaganesh, a naturalist-cum-school teacher who made 257 observations of 140 species, said the exercise could trigger passion among the participants towards citizen science.

Victory Vinod, a naturescape designer from Goldwins, said she took part in the exercise with her husband and nine-year-old son, a self learner. “Nature is the learning ground for my son and me. We took part in the challenge as a family. It was also shocking to find that wetlands in the city are getting polluted,” said Ms. Vinod who made 357 observations of 182 species.

A. Pavendhan from The Nature and Butterfly Society (TNBS), said the Nature challenge was a different experience for birders and butterfly enthusiasts as it gave them an opportunity to look into the worlds of insects and plants. “The number of participation can be increased by engaging students. Such exercise will help understand the distribution map of the overall flora and fauna of the city,” he said.

Sathish Ramamoorthy of non-governmental organisation ‘TREE’ made the highest number of 466 observations of 253 species. “Nature challenge offers the platform to identify and document living organisms that are in and around your residence itself,” he said.

The Coimbatore City Bird Atlas, WWF-India, TREE, Arulagam, the Coimbatore Nature Society, TNBS, Kumaraguru Institutions, Canopy Nature Academy, Kongunadu Arts and Science College and the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History were the partners of the CNC in Coimbatore.