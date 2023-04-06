Where to buy hot cross buns in Chennai for Good Friday

April 06, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST

Ahead of Good Friday, bakeries in Chennai usually pull out fresh batches of hot cross buns laced with spices and studded with pieces of fruits. Most bakeries and hotels begin selling these buns starting today and will ensure that they are available till Saturday. Apart from hot cross buns, chocolate easter eggs, marzipan eggs, chocolate bunnies and special easter hampers are also popular treats during this season.Here is a list of places old and new that you can head to, for this season’s warm and soft hot cross buns, a sumptous British tradition.

Smith Field Bakery, Purasaiwakkam

Smith Field bakery in Purasaiwakkam’s Perambur Barracks road has been selling these buns for over 130 years. Along with the spices and fruits, dates are also added to the buns, adding a sweet kick. They are particular about baking without preservatives or flavour enhancers and sell for a piece for ₹20.

They can be reached at 9884600232.

Whitefield Bakery, Purasaiwakkam

This bakery in Purasaiwakkam has been churning out fresh buns since 1978. The recipe has transcended decades and is made with a special spice mix usually containing cinnamon and nutmeg called ‘ garam masala’ locally. These buns are priced at ₹15 and are sold in thousands every season.

They can be reached at 9841695339.

Buhari Hotel, Anna Salai

The iconic Buhari Hotel on Anna Salai has a secret ingredient that makes their buns soft and ‘healthy’: butter. The bakery attached to the hotel has been famous for its hot cross buns which are also egg-free and are sold at Rs 40 or Rs 45 for a bun.

Buhari can be reached at 28551951.

McRennett

McRennett, a popular chain of bakeries and confectioneries with 47 outlets across Chennai, sell hot cross buns as a pack of four. They are soft with a glazed brown top and chewy candied fruits. Like other bakeries in the city, McRennett prepares this baked good right before Good Friday. The buns are subtly spiced and are sold at ₹64 for one pack.

Les Amis, RA Puram

Les Amis, among the newer bakeries in town, has been seeing an increase in popularity for its hot cross buns over the last year. The mild spiciness of the batter is enhanced by spice-coated pistachios and almonds. The cranberries, dark and light raisins, render a tangy fruitiness to these festive delights . The hot cross buns come in a pack of two per order and cost ₹195.

Les Amis can be reached at 9840323635.