Sindhi dal and Thai curry pulao in the time of lockdown

I started a series on Instagram called #fingeasy, featuring easy-to-make dishes. All the posts are exactly what my wife Manasi and I are eating at home: simple things that anyone can make. They aren’t strict recipes; what I am posting are broad patterns, that people can play with.

I do intermittent fasting, so breakfast is not in the picture. Of the remaining two meals, we try to keep one Indian and one non-Indian. We have a lot of Asian and stir-fries; those are easy to make. We also have soups for dinner, and make things like pastas and sundaes.

One of our favourite pastas, for instance, is the Aglio e Olio. Recently, I found some pizza seasoning in the house, and decided to use it to make some mushroom Aglio e Olio pasta, along with crushed garlic, olive oil and peperoncino chillies. I used the pizza seasoning instead of the stock cubes that I usually put in my pastas, which I had run out of. It is the kind of ridiculous thing that I would never try in my restaurants, but it was satisfying and simple.

I also wanted to make something that gave me the satisfaction of eating biryani without the elaborate process or ingredients. I had some yellow Thai curry paste, so I decided to make a one pot dish with some of the vegetables I had at home at the time. I like my pulao a little soggy, but if you want it a little dry you can cut down the water a little bit. You can add chicken, seafood or meat to this as you like. The cooking time wouldn’t change too much if the meat is cut into small pieces.

Thai curry pulao You can use a pressure cooker or instant pot to make this

Ingredients: 1 large onion (sliced); 2 cups of rice (I prefer short grain or jasmine but literally anything you have in your larder is fine, washed and soaked for 20 mins and drained); 4 cups of water; 2 large potatoes peeled and cut into chunks; 10 whole long beans; 1 large carrot peeled and cut into chunks; 3 tbsp yellow curry paste (green or red is fine; too); 1 tbsp grated garlic;1 tbsp grated ginger; 2 tbsp vegetable oil; 1 cup coconut milk

Method: Heat some oil in the cooker, add the onion, garlic and ginger and sweat them a little.s Add the curry paste and cook till the oil starts to separate. Add all the vegetables and saute for a few minutes. Add the rice, water and coconut milk to this mix. Add some salt at this stage. Pressure cook on medium heat for four-five whistles depending on your cooker, or cook for 20 minutes at normal heat and high pressure in the Instantpot. Garnish with scallions if you like.

A major shift in my eating habits during the lockdown is that I have been eating a lot of vegetarian food, which I usually don’t. The other day, I made a spinach and kale dal — we try to make dal at least twice a week. I also tried a South Indian take on the Sindhi dal, on my wife’s recipe. She is Sindhi.

We have also been drinking a lot of buttermilk at home. We go through at least a litre of it each day, between the two of us. We also make about 300ml to 400ml of barley water lemonade — with water from strained barley, lime juice and honey. This because we noticed that we have been drinking much less water lately. When I would be working, there would always be a glass of water next to me, now there isn’t. I have cut down on coffee as well, since I don’t need the caffeine to power through the day.

Sometimes, our meals are as simple as eggs, bacon and roti. At other times, we eat something like a Thai curry pulao. I am also working on a simple sourdough recipe that people can easily make in their own homes. At some point, Manasi and I want to release a set of easy-to-cook recipes; that is also why we are trying so many out these days.

In this series, India’s popular chefs and restauteurs share their lockdown cooking habits and recipes with us.