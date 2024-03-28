March 28, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST

Nonbu kanji is the mushy porridge that is prepared fresh every day during the month of Ramzan in Muslim households and mosques across southern India. Kanji can be a meal in itself, which is why Zulfia Syed advises home cooks to be sparing with the measurements when making it at home. “A small family of four needs only a few heaped tablespoons of rice and lentils to make a generous serving,” she says.

Ingredients Mutton keema- 100 gm Coconut milk - 250 ml Basmati rice - 3/4 cup ( 1 cup = 250 ml) Moong dal - 1/4 cup Dal & rice washed and soaked for 15 mins Oil - 3 tbsp Ghee - 3 tbsp Cinnamon - 1 small piece Cloves - 4 Cardamom - 3 Pandan leaves - 1 finger size Bay leaves - 1 Cumin seeds - 1 tsp Fenugreek seeds - 1 tsp Onion & tomato - each 1(diced) Green chillies - 3 (slit) Coriander & mint - handful (chopped) Ginger garlic paste - 1 tbsp Pepper - 1 tsp

Preparation

1.Add oil & ghee to a pressure cooker

2.Add cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, bay leaf, pandan leaf, cumin, fenugreek to the oil. saute in high flame for 1 min

3.Add onion to it and saute for 2 mins followed by mutton keema

4.Once the onion is transparent you can add tomatoes, chillies, coriander & mint

5.Add ginger garlic paste and saute till the raw smell goes

6.Add basmati rice & moong dal to it, saute for another 3 mins

7.Add 750 ml of water, add salt, close the lid and cook for 4 whistles

8.Once the pressure is released you can add coconut milk to it and cook for another three mins. If needed, adjust the consistency by adding water.

9.Adding a tea spoon of pepper enhances & balances the flavor

9.Recipe by Zulfia Syed, a homecook based in Tirunelveli & UAE