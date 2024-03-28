Nonbu kanji is the mushy porridge that is prepared fresh every day during the month of Ramzan in Muslim households and mosques across southern India. Kanji can be a meal in itself, which is why Zulfia Syed advises home cooks to be sparing with the measurements when making it at home. “A small family of four needs only a few heaped tablespoons of rice and lentils to make a generous serving,” she says.
Ingredients
Preparation
1.Add oil & ghee to a pressure cooker
2.Add cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, bay leaf, pandan leaf, cumin, fenugreek to the oil. saute in high flame for 1 min
3.Add onion to it and saute for 2 mins followed by mutton keema
4.Once the onion is transparent you can add tomatoes, chillies, coriander & mint
5.Add ginger garlic paste and saute till the raw smell goes
6.Add basmati rice & moong dal to it, saute for another 3 mins
7.Add 750 ml of water, add salt, close the lid and cook for 4 whistles
8.Once the pressure is released you can add coconut milk to it and cook for another three mins. If needed, adjust the consistency by adding water.
9.Adding a tea spoon of pepper enhances & balances the flavor
9.Recipe by Zulfia Syed, a homecook based in Tirunelveli & UAE