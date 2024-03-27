GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ramzan recipe | Exotic Kebab Koobideh spiced with saffron

Make this succulent Kebab Koobideh for your Iftar party

March 27, 2024 03:46 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST

  • Course Dinner
  • Cuisine Middle Eastern
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 2

This Kebab Koobideh is made with boneless pieces of lamb leg and more flavour is added by the use of lamb fat. It is spiced by saffron, parsley and white pepper for an exotic punch.

Ingredients

Lamb leg (bone less) —150 grams
Lamb fat – 50 grams
Onion - 100 grams
White pepper – 10 grams
Saffron - a pinch
Parsley - 20 grams
Salt to taste

Preparation

1.Clean the lamb in cold water and set it aside to dry. Once dried, mince the meat.

2.Take the lamb fat in a bowl. Add onion, parsley, saffron and white pepper to the mixture.

3.Then add the minced meat to this mixture. Mix well.

4.Take a Persian flat skewer and spread the mixture onto the skewer evenly.

5.Once the mixture is flattened on the skewer, cook over the charcoal until it becomes well done

6.Serve along with Arabian breads, rice and toum (garlic mayo)

6.Recipe by Sheraton Grand Hotel at Brigade Gateway/ Chef Subimon Subhagan

