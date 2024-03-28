GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

All about kanji that is consumed for Ramzan in South India

Home chefs share their own takes on nonbu kanji, the gruel that is eaten when breaking fast during Ramzan in South India

March 28, 2024 04:00 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

Nahla Nainar
Oats Biryani Kanji by Hazena Sayed.

Oats Biryani Kanji by Hazena Sayed. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The delicious dishes prepared for evening iftar and pre-dawn suhour meals during the Islamic month of Ramzan have become a subject of food tourism, especially on social media, where kebabs, samosas, rolls and a myriad other fried snacks rule the roost, alongside sugary milkshakes and juices.

But crowning it all, quietly, is the nonbu kanji, a mushy porridge that is prepared fresh every day in Muslim households and mosques across southern India.

Consumed only during iftar, when the day’s fast comes to an end, nonbu kanji is comfort food for the abstaining soul, aromatic like biryani, but without the grease and curried aesthetics of the rice dish. It is considered to be easier to digest after long hours of abstinence from food and water.

The kanji’s variants include the Arab gruel ‘harees’, and, closer home, the Hyderabadi ‘haleem’ and ‘khichra’. All these recipes involve slow cooking wheat and lentils with butter and seasoned mutton, beef or poultry to a mash.

The nonbu kanji’s warm and fuzzy presence on the iftar table makes it the perfect foil for accompaniments like samosas, pakodas, mint chutney, or pickles.

Kaima Urundai (Meatball) Kanji by Hazena Sayed.

Kaima Urundai (Meatball) Kanji by Hazena Sayed. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A Ramzan staple

“No matter how many dishes one makes, the nonbu kanji remains a staple of the iftar menu. In South India, where it is regularly prepared in neighbourhood mosques as well as homes during Ramzan, each street can have its own distinctive style and flavour,” says Hazena Sayed, a food blogger from Tirunelveli who has documented 300 traditional recipes of the Ravuther Muslim community, and runs the sautefrynbake.com website.

“My knowledge of cooking is a blend of my mother’s recipes, with a link to her Keralite heritage, and my mother-in-law’s Tamil style of food preparation,” says Hazena, who grew up in Coimbatore.

Her fondest memory is of ‘jeeraga kanji’, made by her grandmother, with the porridge of samba rice and moong dal thickened using ground coconut paste towards the end. With the delicate seasoning of ‘jeeragam’ (cumin), the kanji would once make for a sumptuous start to iftar, she recalls.

“The use of ingredients depends on the region. Kanji is made with coconut milk extract rather than paste in the coastal town of Kayalpattinam, which we have picked up in Tirunelveli too, whereas in some of the interior towns, kanji is tempered with mint leaves flash-fried in hot ghee. Coconut and fresh mint are essential to the kanji flavour profile,” she says.

Chutneys are a must. “Brinjal is boiled or char-grilled, and then mashed with spices into a paste. We also use boiled yam and colocasia, or shallots and dried red chillies to make chutneys,” says Hazena.

Among her own spins to the kanji, are a version that uses oats and cabbage instead of rice, and the kaima urundai kanji where mincemeat balls are cooked in coconut milk before they are added to the basmati rice gruel.

Kaima Urundai (Meatball) Kanji by Hazena Sayed.

Kaima Urundai (Meatball) Kanji by Hazena Sayed. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Easy to share

“Ramzan is not just about feasting. It is more about sharing our food with the less privileged, and a dish like nonbu kanji is the ideal example of this,” says Zulfia Syed, an engineer-turned-YouTuber who creates culinary content from Tirunelveli and the United Arab Emirates through her channel Zulfia’s Recipes.

Ramzan recipe | Break your fast with this comforting nonbu kanji

“It is not easy to make a small serving, because a cup of rice cooked as kanji can feed at least eight people. Since the quantity can be scaled up, nonbu kanji is best for mass catering during Ramzan, especially in mosques. The pressure cooker has made it easier for home cooks to make kanji at home in smaller measures. Caterers usually prepare the gruel over firewood stoves and leave it on ‘dum’ (heat compress) for a few hours before serving it t. This gives a different taste to the final dish,” she says.

Kanji can be a meal in itself, which is why Zulfia advises home cooks to be sparing with the measurements when making it at home. “A small family of four needs only a few heaped tablespoons of rice and lentils to make a generous serving,” she says.

“The fragrance of nonbu kanji announces to the world that something special is being cooked. The biryani-like aroma tantalises people living next door, even though it is just a simple gruel that is being prepared. We add carrots and beans to the rice mixture, to make it more nutritious and suitable for our vegetarian friends,” says Ayesha Begum, a Tiruchi-based homemaker.

Zulfia Syed with nonbu kanji.

Zulfia Syed with nonbu kanji. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ingredients for Nonbu Kanji.

Ingredients for Nonbu Kanji. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, 12/03/2024: Nombu Kanji being poured in to dishes on the first day of month of Ramzan . A Scenes at the mosque in Ellis Road in Chennai on Tuesday. Photo. Ragu R / The Hindu

CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, 12/03/2024: Nombu Kanji being poured in to dishes on the first day of month of Ramzan . A Scenes at the mosque in Ellis Road in Chennai on Tuesday. Photo. Ragu R / The Hindu | Photo Credit: RAGU R

CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, 12/03/2024: Nombu Kanji being poured in to dishes on the first day of month of Ramzan . A Scenes at the mosque in Ellis Road in Chennai on Tuesday. Photo. Ragu R / The Hindu

CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, 12/03/2024: Nombu Kanji being poured in to dishes on the first day of month of Ramzan . A Scenes at the mosque in Ellis Road in Chennai on Tuesday. Photo. Ragu R / The Hindu | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / Chennai / food / religious festival or holiday

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.