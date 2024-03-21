GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ramzan recipe | Flavourful mutton curried pulav loaded with spices

There’s no Iftar without a rich and aromatic mutton pulav and this recipe is sure to be a hit

March 21, 2024 02:29 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST

  • Course Lunch
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration 1- 2 hours
  • Serving size 4-5

This Ramzan, bring to your table this flavourful mutton curried pulav. It presents a tantalizing fusion of tender mutton pieces cooked to perfection in a medley of aromatic spices, nestled amidst fragrant basmati rice. Serve hot with a gravy of your choice but it shines as a stand-alone dish as well.

Ingredients

Basmati rice - 1 kg
Mutton pieces – One and a half kg
Ghee - 250 gm
Onion - 125 gm, ground and 125 gm sliced
Nutmeg powder - Half tsp
Mace - 3 blades
Cloves- 10
Cardamom - 8
Salt - To taste
Ginger - 2 inch piece, ground
Garlic - 10 cloves, ground
Garam masala powder – Half tsp
Red chilli powder - A pinch
Milk - 200 ml

Preparation

1.Heat ghee in a pan and fry sliced onions, stir in nutmeg, mace, cloves and cardamoms.

2.Fry till onions are golden brown.

3.Add mutton and salt and cook adding a cupful of water a little at a time till mutton is half cooked.

4.Stir in ground onions, ginger, garlic, garam masala and red chilli.

5.Add 250 ml water and cook stirring from time to time till mutton is tender a rich brown.

6.Wash rice and soak for 20 minutes.

7.Drain and leave for 10 minutes. Stir into cooked mutton.

8.Add water to come one inch above the surface of rice, cover and cook on low heat for 20-25 minutes.

9.Sprinkle milk on rice and put in a moderate oven at 150 degrees C for 10-15 minutes.

10.Serve hot.

