GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Khan Rafiq Waza, part of a clan of cooks taking the Kashmiri wazwan global

Khan Rafiq Waza is popularising the Kashmiri ‘wazwan’ outside the Valley

Waza has popularised the iconic Kashmiri feast with a secret recipe, passed on through generations since the 15th century

December 22, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq

Just half-a-kilometre away from the 14th century shrine of Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadani — a Muslim saint from Central Asia who preached Islam in Kashmir — Khan Rafiq Waza, 57, is milling about at his residence in a narrow bylane of Fateh Kadal in the old city of Srinagar.

Khan is busy gauging the flight of flames emerging from the vierie, the local name for a 15-foot log stove set up meticulously on the ground for cooking the famous wazwan, an array of dishes prepared for centuries for banquets and weddings in Kashmir. The clan of wazas, a word in Kashmiri for cooks, has mastered the art of wazwan and passed it on through generations since the 15th century.

Khan Rafiq Waza prepares food for ‘wazwan’ from his home kitchen in Srinagar’s Fateh Kadal area.

Khan Rafiq Waza prepares food for ‘wazwan’ from his home kitchen in Srinagar’s Fateh Kadal area. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

“Only an expert can control the flames from the vierie to suit the dishes being prepared for the wazwan. While kebab requires slow cooking on coals, rista [meatballs] requires controlled flames to thicken its gravy. We exert pressure on a deg, a deep copper utensil with a narrow mouth used for cooking the dishes, and control the flames. It’s an art, which one cannot learn in a day or a year,” says Khan, who can oversee 20 degs at a go, tasting dish after dish on his flattened palm.

Khan’s forefathers, according to family legend, were among the craftsmen who travelled with saint Hamadani from Central Asia to Kashmir in the 14th century. “This profession means more than cooking to us. It has a spiritual aspect to it,” he says.

The Waza clan popularised wazwan not only in Kashmir but beyond. Khan is now teaching the art to his son and a number of his associates from the old city.

“While kebab requires slow cooking on coals, rista (meatballs) requires controlled flames to thicken its gravy”Khan Rafiq Waza

peerzada.ashiq@thehindu.co.in

Related stories

Related Topics

traditional food / society / Jammu and Kashmir / The Hindu Sunday Magazine / history and culture / cuisine / food and dining (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.