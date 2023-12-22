The original food influencers

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Package - in 11 stories
There is always a recipe on the 89-year-old Ummi Abdulla’s mind.

Ummi Abdulla, the doyenne of Malabar Mappila cuisine, doesn’t stop innovating, even when on a hospital bed

Anasuya Menon
Meenakshi Meyyappan has co-authored the cookbook ‘The Bangala Table’, featuring vegetarian and non-vegetarian recipes from Chettinad.

Meenakshi Meyyappan is proving the essence of Chettinad cuisine lies in its simplicity

Akhila Krishnamurthy
Mehboob Alam Khan hosting one of his famous Eid dinners.

Master of Hyderabadi cuisine Mehboob Alam Khan on the importance of sourcing the freshest ingredients

Prabalika M. Borah
Author and cook Jane DSouza.

Jane DSouza’s Mangaluru-Catholic recipes have distinct Portuguese roots

Preeti Zachariah
Chef Bimba Nayak routinely organises pop-ups and food festivals to get the new generation interested in the food culture of the Pathare Prabhu community.

Chef Bimba Nayak, proud flag-bearer of the Pathare Prabhu community’s food traditions

Raul Dias
Fatima da Silva Gracias

Fatima da Silva Gracias, the historian with a chef’s palate

Chryselle DSilva Dias
Salma Yusuf Husain has seven books to her credit, including the much celebrated The Mughal Feast (2019). 

How a degree in Persian opened the doors to Mughlai cuisine for historian Salma Yusuf Husain

Anubhuti Krishna
Manjuben grinding masala in a mortar.

Manjuben Mansukhbhai Mori, an expert in all things grass, creeper and cactus

Azera Parveen Rahman
Food historian and author Chitrita Banerji.

Author-historian Chitrita Banerji hopes Gen-Z will adapt, if needed, to keep Bengali food traditions alive

Rahul Verma
Nicholas Chyrmang has been steadily introducing Delhi folk to traditional Meghalayan cuisine.

The young food ambassadors of the Northeast

Hoihnu Hauzel
Khan Rafiq Waza prepares food for ‘wazwan’ from his home kitchen in Srinagar’s Fateh Kadal area.

Khan Rafiq Waza, part of a clan of cooks taking the Kashmiri wazwan global

Peerzada Ashiq

The original food influencers

Meet the keepers of heirloom recipes from India’s diverse culinary traditions. Bonus: pro tips, and recipes

December 22, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
(L to R) Meenakshi Meyyappan; Khan Rafiq Waza; Ummi Abdulla; Jane DSouza.

(L to R) Meenakshi Meyyappan; Khan Rafiq Waza; Ummi Abdulla; Jane DSouza.

At a time when the country’s contemporary foodscape is transforming rapidly — influenced by foreign cuisines and experiments, see-sawing between isms and social media fads — we remember the custodians who are the repositories of traditional food knowledge.

The names of India’s many regional dishes — from Kanyakumari’s kaya kozhakattai to the tabak maaz of Kashmiri wazwan and the wu san tikye of the Singpho people in Arunachal Pradesh — may be familiar, but the keepers of these heirloom recipes, often elders in the family or a community leader, are only known to the locals. “If in Goa this Christmas, check out Dona Figueiredo in Madgaon,” says food writer Vikram Doctor, when asked for recommendations from the Sunshine State. “She’s a repository of old Goan Catholic sweets and snacks, and one of the few people today who still makes the pastéis de banana [a delicate pastry wrapped around sticky figada or banana jam].”

In Hyderabad, Dilnaz Baig’s name pops up, the person to visit for home-cooked Nizami meals. In Mangaluru, Rafia Koya’s table is said to be unparalleled when it comes to generous servings of Mappila cuisine — think neichoru (ghee rice) and kozhi porichathu (spiced chicken fry). And in Mumbai, restaurateur Kainaz Contractor highlights historian Kurush Dalal’s work with Parsi cuisine. “His mother was the doyenne of Parsi catering in the city. His talks and books about culinary customs and forgotten recipes [like tadi ma gosht, meat cooked in toddy] have been my go-to whenever I research the menu at Rustom’s,” says Contractor.

This list for the holiday season is not exhaustive by any means, so write to us at mag.letters@thehindu.co.in with your recommendations.

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / slow-food / food and dining (general) / traditional food / history and culture / people / Kerala / Tamil Nadu / Karnataka / Telangana / Maharashtra / Goa / Delhi / Assam / Meghalaya / Manipur / Nagaland / West Bengal / Kolkata / Gujarat

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.