‘Books are empathy machines’ | Wimpy Kid creator Jeff Kinney stresses the importance of books in the digital era

Since Wimpy Kid first appeared on the scene, its creator and author of the wildly popular children’s series, Jeff Kinney, has remained a passionate advocate of reading and children’s literature. From running a bookstore in his hometown in Massachusetts to donating and contributing to local and public libraries across the U.S., Kinney has been vocal about the need to promote reading in children.

In India, as part of an international tour to promote No Brainer, the latest book in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, the author shares his thoughts on why books remain important in the digital age. Edited excerpts:

From your first book in 2007 to now, how have reading habits, and the way children interact with books, changed?

I think we have seen literacy rates drop around the world. Children are becoming more attuned to their screens and have moved away from books. I used to walk through airports right around the time that my books came out and I’d see a lot of children reading, and now I see almost every child on their phone or their parent’s phone. They’re getting content and they’re delving into interesting topics, but just not as often through books. I think in a way that’s a good challenge for writers. We live in an attention economy and so it’s our job as writers to tell compelling stories. I think that storytelling has migrated in some ways to video games, to anime. And that sometimes creates a virtuous circle, because if a child gets really interested in an anime series on the screen, that might send them back to the books where the source material is from. So I think it all starts with good storytelling.

With so many mediums today for stories, what about books makes them so important?

I think it’s because books are empathy machines. They’re different from any other medium because we can really step inside the head or the thoughts of a character. They help us to understand people who live differently from us. Right now, in the U.S., especially, there’s such a lack of empathy, such a lack of us trying to understand one another. So I think it’s great when schools assign books that are challenging for children, that are about people from different parts of the world who live outside of the mainstream. I think that the best and only way to step into somebody else’s thoughts.

Greg Heffley, the protagonist of Wimpy Kid, has resonated greatly with readers. As an adult writing in a middle-schooler’s voice, what has your process been like?

I think I have a good memory of what it was to feel like a child. Greg Heffley is a messy kid. He is full of imperfections and I’m full of imperfections as an adult. So that’s what we have in common.

I think a lot of authors who write for children start with what they would want to teach the child, so they start with a lesson. I start with the joke, with the humour. So I’m really trying to make children laugh and then if there is a lesson that comes with it, that’s just a bonus. I think that’s the secret sauce of these books. In a world where Harry Potter is the ultimate success story in children’s literature, there’s also space for a character like mine who’s got many imperfections. It’s a relief to children, I think, to read about a character who’s having a worse time than they are.

For adults with children, the question often is, how do we encourage reading?

I think bringing children to book stores, to libraries, where they can make their own discoveries about their interests is the starting point. We had a rule in my house, which was that we would never say no to a book. So if my children wanted a book, we would always say yes. And often, the books were about Pokémon or Star Wars or other things my children were interested in at the time. But I think feeding their interests with books, allowing them to make their own discoveries, and then branching out from there is probably the best way to go. What we don’t want to do as adults is to try to force a particular book on children because that may not always resonate with them. I learned that lesson over and over again in my house.

One of the big factors is accessibility. And not just of book stores, but of well-stocked public libraries too for those who can’t afford to buy books.

You’re right that not everybody has access to books. Growing up in the U.S., public libraries is where we’d go, and bookstores were in just about every mall as well. That’s changed a lot over time. Libraries and bookstores are really important because when a child walks into a bookstore, they’ll browse the shelves and walk away with a few selections that might surprise you as parents. I think it’s really important to give children that agency so that they can start to shape the person they’re going to become.

Today, there’s so much conversation around what we should let children read. Many children’s books are banned and there is restricted access to books deemed by various groups as unsuitable.

I think book banning is sort of a recent phenomenon in the U.S. and it’s because books have fallen in the crosshairs of a very divided society. They’ve fallen in the crosshairs of a cultural war. And if you want to get down to the bottom of it, it’s basically white people being afraid of a changing world. The country is really diversifying, which I welcome. And book banning is about suppressing under-represented voices because people are afraid that the world is changing too quickly for them.

I think some of the books being banned cover topics that are challenging for people who don’t take the time to understand them. And so, it has the overall effect of erasing different parts of the population. But today, in the U.S., there are also more avenues for under-represented voices. And I like that there’s more diversity in books. So, these things are happening all at once and I’m not sure where we’re going to land exactly.

