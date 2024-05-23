GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Shah Rukh Khan likely to be discharged from Ahmedabad hospital today

The actor was admitted to the multi-speciality K.D. Hospital on Wednesday, May 22.

Published - May 23, 2024 11:06 am IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan greets the crowd after KKR won by 8 wickets over SRH during The IPL 17 2024 Qualifier 1, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Tuesday May 21, 2024.

Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan greets the crowd after KKR won by 8 wickets over SRH during The IPL 17 2024 Qualifier 1, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Cricket Match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Tuesday May 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad after suffering from a heat stroke, is likely to be discharged on Thursday, May 23, 2024, a police official said.

The private hospital has not yet issued any statement on Mr. Khan's health condition.

The actor was admitted to the multi-speciality K.D. Hospital on Wednesday, May 22.

He was in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) match of his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"Khan is still undergoing treatment at the hospital. It is possible that he may get discharged today," Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat said.

Several parts of Gujarat have been reeling under severe heatwave for the last couple of days.

As per a report by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ahmedabad city was under "heatwave" on Tuesday and Wednesday when it recorded a maximum temperature of 45.2 and 45.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

KKR entered their fourth IPL final with a thumping eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 here on Tuesday.

Videos shared by the official X account of KKR had showed Mr. Khan celebrating his team’s triumph with a lap of honour, with his children Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan accompanying him.

Mr. Khan had also greeted fans and players at the stadium.

KKR will play the final in Chennai on Sunday.

Related Topics

celebrity / health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.