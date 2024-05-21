IPL-17 Qualifier 1: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss; elect to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Both the teams are playing with the same playing XI.

Updated - May 21, 2024 07:25 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 07:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer with his Sunrisers Hyderabad counterpart Pat Cummins during the toss of the Indian Premier League 2024 qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad on May 21, 2024.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer with his Sunrisers Hyderabad counterpart Pat Cummins during the toss of the Indian Premier League 2024 qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad on May 21, 2024.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad kicked off their IPL campaign against each other in a high-scoring thriller in which the former prevailed by four runs. The match was a sneak peek into the game style the two outfits would employ this season, prioritising a no-holds-barred approach to batting.

Nearly two months after that game, KKR and SRH — who finished first and second in the group stages, respectively — will square off again in Qualifier-1 of the IPL Playoffs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 21.

KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat first during the Indian Prmier League 2024 qualifier 1 match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad on May 21.

After winning the toss, Pat Cummins said “We haven’t played a final for a couple of years, so the players are really excited. we have pretty much same XI in the last game”

Shreyas Iyer said, “I would loved to bowl first. It is a mixed soil surfce so let us see how it play. we are going with the same team.”

The teams

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Shreyas Iyer (capt), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy. Impact Players: Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, KS Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan. Impact Player: Umran Malik, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat

