Actor Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised in Ahmedabad after heat stroke

Mr. Khan was in Ahmedabad to attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) match of his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Updated - May 22, 2024 08:09 pm IST

Published - May 22, 2024 07:48 pm IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
| Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on May 22 after suffering from a heat stroke, police said.

He was admitted to multi-speciality K.D. Hospital, they said.

Swathes of north India reel from severe heatwave conditions, Delhi's Najafgarh hottest in country

Mr. Khan was in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) match of his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"Actor Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to K D Hospital after suffering from a heat stroke," Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat said.

