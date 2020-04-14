Indian, Pakistani artistes collaborate online; FWICE warns of ‘disciplinary action’

When we get to the other side of COVID-19, one of the uplifting moments to remember and cherish forever would be Malika-E-Ghazal (queen of ghazals) from Pakistan, Farida Khanum, singing the iconic ghazal “Aaj jaane ki zid na karo” on one of Pakistani singer-writer Ali Sethi’s InstaLive sessions online. It was followed by Indian singer Rekha Bhardwaj crooning “Phir le aaya dil”. She joined the mehfil from Mumbai along with filmmaker, screenwriter, composer, singer and also her husband Vishal Bhardwaj.

In another one of these heartwarming cross-border exchanges popular Indian singer Shilpa Rao’s father requested Mr. Sethi to sing "Umran langiyaan" while Mr Sethi asked Ms Rao to sing "Ghungroo". These moments have been balm for the soul in the gloom of self isolation. However, it seems these small joys are bound to be short-lived.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) released a letter on Sunday addressed to all Indian musicians, singers, artistes and technicians drawing their attention to the total non-cooperation directive issued in the wake of Uri attack of 2016 whereby they had been advised not to work in any manner whatsoever with Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians.

Without taking any names, the FWICE release specifically cited the collaboration of some Indian artistes with Pakistani musician Rahat Fateh Ali Khan: “Some members are blatantly violating the non-cooperation circular by working in various mode and media of entertainment like a recent instance in which our musicians have worked online with singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan of Pakistan which is being seen online and we have been informed that more such entertainment products and songs are being planned and made.”

The directive states that while the whole world is fighting against coronovirus, Pakistan is “busy killing our soldiers on the border”.

“We have to strictly inform all the members of our affiliates to kindly note that the non-cooperation Circular is valid and subsisting and anyone found cooperating or working in any manner with any Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians, in any mode or media of entertainment will be subject to strict disciplinary action initiated by FWICE which everyone may please note,” the statement says.

“Kindly note no violation of this circular will be allowed and we are sure all members will follow our advice in their own interest,” states the letter signed by chief advisor Ashoke Pandit, president B.N. Tiwari, general secretary Ashok Dubey and treasurer Gangeshwarlal Shrivastav.

When The Hindu brought to the attention of Mr. Pandit that these online performances were humanitarian in nature than commercial transactions he said that it was not about making money or not. "It is an emotional decision," he said, adding, "Forget everything else, even in the midst of the deadly pandemic, Pakistan is constantly attacking us on the border. Three of our soldiers were killed just three days back. None of the Pakistani artistes have opened their mouth or shown any concern [about it]. There are than a lakh or more artistes in India. Why not collaborate with them?"

One of the members of the Indian film fraternity, on the condition of anonymity, referred to the directive as “stupid jingoism”, adding that the pandemic is “bringing out the worst”.