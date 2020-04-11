Here’s why Indian artistes are thrilled at gaining digital audience during the lockdown

In the current lockdown situation, Facebook and Instagram have emerged the most go-to avenues for socialising. According to data collected by Instagram, in India, live views have increased by more than 60%. How do artistes who perform on these platforms feel about the whole arrangement? Does it make them nervous? Do they worry about ‘audiences’ dropping in and out?

Pune-based songwriter and singer Harish Bhuwani who hails from Ajmer in Rajasthan confirms his nervousness, though he made his debut on the ‘live’ space long before the lockdown. He says, “To be honest that is how it is for most performers when they decide to make their live debut on Instagram or Facebook. It is a very natural thing. So is the joy and nervousness of seeing the numbers rise or fall.”

As one who sings his own original compositions, Harish suggests that the audience and performers should accept this new form of live shows. He strongly believes that honest and good content will find audience anywhere. “It definitely takes a little time to get used to it, after getting familiar with the process, you will see it is not so one-sided after all,” he adds.

What about trolls? “Ignore and move on without engaging with them. One troll against 100 honest music lovers should hardly matter,” says Harish.

Grow those numbers

Instagram suggests those going live, especially first timers, should collaborate by inviting a friend, a fellow creator or celebrity to a live session. That would bring in a great element of surprise for the people who have tuned in. This will not only help increase the own audience base, but will also increases their reach among a wider network.

Live performances on social media work beyond the boundaries of a venue, and come without the worry of organising an event. “Sometimes it is more interactive than a real event. It helps introvert audiences open up and ask questions,” says cartoonist-illustrator Mounica Tata (@doodledrama).

Live gigs on various online platforms are also proving to be an excellent platform for artiste looking to find their feet. The fact that it doesn’t involve sponsors and gives the artiste scope to experiment with his/her art is proving to be beneficial for not just the artiste but the audience as well.

On the other hand, Suraj Mani, another singer and songwriter says he misses the interaction of a live stage performance. Suraj’s events involve audience picking a card from a pack of 82, where each card has a topic. Whoever picks a card must explain what the topic means to them. “I explain what the word means to me followed by a song of mine. On Instagram the interaction through the card methoddidn’t make the same impact. However, a friend asked me to do a performance for his team over zoom and when I tried the cards, the performance turned into a very emotional team-building exercise. Given the crisis humanity is in presently, I suggest we look and concentrate towards what is right rather than what is wrong,” says Suraj.

Art and entertainment apart, small business owners say the live session are proving beneficial as a learning tool and seeing the creative side of others. Coffee expert and trainer Suhas Dwarkanath internalises when he says, “There is also so much to learn in your own area of expertise. If learning is not your game, then there are stories to be heard. Stories are always good to uplift our mood and make us see the brighter side. It helps me cheer up.”