COVID-19: Shankar Mahadevan’s song of hope

Shankar Mahadevan and Amitabh Bhattacharya’s ‘Haara Nahin Hoon Main’ urges listeners to stay positive to tide over the COVID-19 pandemic

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have collaborated for a song that captures the mood of the nation that’s battling the COVID-19 pandemic and urges everyone to stay positive to win this fight. Titled ‘Haara Nahin Hoon Main’, the song is available on Shankar Mahadevan’s YouTube channel.

 

The singer states in a note, “When the country is going through a very difficult time, this is a humble attempt to bring about positivity, collective consciousness and state the fact that we are not alone. We are all together in this fight and will emerge victorious,” adding that he salutes those working in the front lines.

Composed and sung by Shankar Mahadevan, the music is arranged by Soumil Shringarpure.

