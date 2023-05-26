HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On life and works of American singer Tina Turner
Premium

American singer Tina Turner passed away on May 24, 2023 after a long illness. Here is a quiz on the life and works of the queen of Rock & Roll

May 26, 2023 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST

Abhinaya K
Tina Turner. File
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | In 1993, a biopic on Tina Turner titled What’s Love Got to Do with It was released. Who played the singer in the film?
Answer : Angela Bassett
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
