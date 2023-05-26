Daily Quiz | On life and works of American singer Tina Turner

1 / 6 | In 1993, a biopic on Tina Turner titled What’s Love Got to Do with It was released. Who played the singer in the film? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Angela Bassett SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | In an iconic collaboration, Turner, Cher and Elton John came together at the New York’s Beacon Theatre for VH1’s Divas Live! for a performance. What song did they perform? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Proud Mary SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Tina Turner never had a U.S. number 1 single. Is the statement true or false? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : False. What’s Love Got to Do with it was a U.S. number 1 single. SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | The singer has been inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame twice. The first time was in 1991 with her former husband and musical partner Ike. Which year was she inducted as a solo artist? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 2021 SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | ‘Steamy Windows’, ‘The Best’, ‘Undercover Agent for the Blues’ are songs from which Tina Turner album? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Foreign Affairs SHOW ANSWER