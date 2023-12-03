HamberMenu
Will Smith on ‘I Am Legend’ sequel with Michael B Jordan: We're really close, script just came in

Oscar-winning writer Akiva Goldsman, who adapted Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel for the original 2007 movie, is on board to pen the follow-up as well

December 03, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

PTI
Will Smith speaks on stage at In Conversation with Will Smith during the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023 on December 02, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Will Smith speaks on stage at In Conversation with Will Smith during the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023 on December 02, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia | Photo Credit: EAMONN M. MCCORMACK

We had earlier reported that actors Will Smith and Michael B Jordan are set to star in and produce a sequel to Smith’s 2007 film I Am Legend. Now, Smith has revealed that the project is in the final stages of scripting.

According to Variety, the upcoming sequel is based on the alternate ending used in the 2007 post-apocalyptic sci-fi movie's DVD release, rather than its theatrical version, in which Smith's character dies.

"I have a call with Michael B. Jordan tomorrow. We're really close, the script just came in," Smith said at the third edition of the Red Sea Film Festival.

"You have to be a real I Am Legend buff to know this, but in the first, theatrical version, my character dies, but on the DVD there was an alternate version of the ending where my character lived. We are going with the mythology of the DVD version. I can’t tell you anything more, but Michael B. Jordan is in," he added.

Oscar-winning writer Akiva Goldsman, who adapted Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel for the original 2007 movie, is on board to pen the follow-up as well.

Goldsman will also serve as a producer on the project alongside Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo of Outlier Society, Smith and Westbrook Studios co-president/head of motion pictures Jon Mone.

I Am Legend, featuring Smith in an almost deserted post-apocalyptic New York City amid zombies, earned USD 585.4 million worldwide.

