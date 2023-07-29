HamberMenu
Will Smith on Hollywood strikes: Most pivotal moment of our profession

Actor Will Smith, who is a member of SAG-AFTRA, took to social media to support the strikes

July 29, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Will Smith

Will Smith | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Actor Will Smith took to social media to support the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Smith, who is a member of the SAG-AFTRA, wrote about the significance of this moment for both the guilds.

ALSO READ
Emmy Awards postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike, source says

“As some of you all might have heard, my guild @SAGAAFTRA are on strike along with our writer colleagues in the WGA,” he wrote. “It is a pivotal moment for our profession,” he added. In response to Smith’s comments, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation responded by saying, “Thank you for your support Will!”

Smith also recollected how far he has come in his over-three-decade-old career of acting, and thanked his mentor, Aaron Spieser. “Almost 33 years into my career as an actor and there are still some days when I feel like I’m that kid from Philly who’s on borrowed time, even though I know I’ve been extraordinarily blessed and lucky to have worked as an actor all this time,” Smith said. “It’s thanks to my friend, my teacher and my mentor @aaronspeiser whom I fondly refer to as ‘coach’ that those days when I feel like I don’t belong are fewer and further between,” he wrote.

