Will Smith, Michael B Jordan working on ‘I Am Legend’ sequel

CUE API March 08, 2022 14:33 IST

CUE API March 08, 2022 14:33 IST

Oscar-winning writer Akiva Goldsman, who adapted the Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel for the original 2007 movie, is on board to pen the follow-up as well

Will Smith in ‘I Am Legend’

Oscar-winning writer Akiva Goldsman, who adapted the Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel for the original 2007 movie, is on board to pen the follow-up as well

Actors Will Smith and Michael B Jordan are set to star in and produce an “I Am Legend” sequel for Warner Bros. Oscar-winning writer Akiva Goldsman, who adapted the Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel for the original 2007 movie, is on board to pen the follow-up as well. According to Deadline, Goldsman will also serve as a producer on the project alongside Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo of Outlier Society, Smith and Westbrook Studios co-president/head of motion pictures Jon Mone. James Lassiter will serve as executive producer. Plot details are currently under wraps and makers are yet to lock the director for the film. "I Am Legend", featuring Smith in an almost deserted post apocalyptic New York City amid zombies, minted USD 585.4 million worldwide.



Our code of editorial values