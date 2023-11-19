Michael B Jordan all set to direct ‘Creed 4’

November 19, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST

American actor Michael B Jordan is all set to direct the fourth instalment of Creed, shared the franchise producer Irwin Winkler, reported Variety. Jordan made his directorial debut with Creed 3, in which he also starred as heavyweight champ Adonis Creed

MGM did not respond to Variety's request for comment about Creed 4.

Jordan originally starred as Adonis in the 2015 film Creed, which was followed by a 2018 sequel and a 2023 threequel. In the first two Creed films, Sylvester Stallone reprised his role as Rocky Balboa, becoming a mentor to Adonis, the son of his old opponent Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers).

Creed 3 is the first instalment in the long-running franchise sans Sylvester Stallone. Back in March, Variety reported that Jordan and Amazon were in talks for a film and TV universe expanding the Creed boxing world. While details remained scarce regarding what projects were being discussed, sources said that conversations were underway to explore the possibilities for capitalizing on the MGM film franchise's success on Prime Video, following Amazon's acquisition of MGM.

"We're planning to do 'Creed 4' right now -- it's in the works -- and we think we have a really good story, a really good plot," Winkler said, adding that the plans were delayed "because of the strike, like everybody else" but "probably a year from now we're going for pre-production," reported Variety.