‘Vidaa Muyarchi’: Azerbaijan schedule of Ajith Kumar starrer wrapped up

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the Ajith Kumar starrer is bankrolled by Lyca Productions

January 29, 2024 04:56 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Ajith was recently in Azerbaijan for the shoot of ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’.

Actor Ajith was recently in Azerbaijan for the shoot of ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’. | Photo Credit: Lyca Productions/X

The Azerbaijan schedule of Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi has been wrapped up, the makers said on Monday. Produced by Lyca Productions, the Tamil film is written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni.

From ‘G.O.A.T’ to ‘Vettaiyan’: The Tamil films to look forward to in 2024

Lyca Productions took to social media to put out pictures of Ajith from the shoot. The actor was seen wearing a solid long black overcoat with a dull olive green muffler. Trisha Krishnan, who plays the female lead in the film, had recently shared a couple of pictures from the shoot in Azerbaijan. Regina Cassandra is also playing a prominent role in the movie.

ALSO READ:‘VidaaMuyarchi’: Ajith Kumar’s ‘AK62’ title unveiled on his 52nd birthday

Nirav Shah is the film’s cinematographer while NB Srikanth is the editor. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. The makers began the film’s shoot in October, last year. Meanwhile, art director Milan, who was working on Vidaa Muyarchi, passed away in October due to a cardiac arrest.

Netflix has bagged the post-theatrical rights of Vidaa Muyarchi. Ajith’s previous release was H Vinoth’s Thunivu, which hit the screens on January 11, 2023.

