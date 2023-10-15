HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Art director Milan passes away due to cardiac arrest

Milan, who was working on Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ in Azerbaijan, was rushed to a hospital by the film’s team after he complained of uneasiness

October 15, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Milan 

Milan  | Photo Credit: Ajith Kumar Photography and @MilanFern30/X

Milan, a popular art director in the Tamil film industry, passed away on Sunday due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 54.

The art director, who was working on Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film Vidaa Muyarchi in Azerbaijan, was rushed to a hospital by the film’s team after he complained of uneasiness on the sets of the film. Unfortunately, he passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

ALSO READ
Veteran Malayalam filmmaker K.G. George, 77, passes away

The technician had worked in over 30 films and served as the art director in five of Ajith’s films, namely Billa, Aegan, Veeram, Vedalam, and Vivegam. Oram Po, Vettaikaaran, Velayutham, Endrendrum Punnagai, Saamy 2, Annaatthe and Pathu Thala are some of the other popular titles he has worked on. Milan also served as the art director in Suriya’s much-anticipated film, Kanguva.

Milan is survived by his wife and a son. According to reports, the team of Vidaa Muyarchi is making arrangements to bring Milan’s body to Chennai.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.