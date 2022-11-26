  1. EPaper
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale dies in Pune hospital

Vikram Gokhale acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Agneepath"

November 26, 2022 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - Pune

PTI
Vikram Gokhale. File.

Vikram Gokhale. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Veteran film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale on November 26 died at a city-based hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for the last couple of weeks, the hospital authorities said.

Gokhale (77) was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital here earlier this month following health complications.

His mortal remains will be kept at the Balgandharva Auditorium in the city and the last rites will be performed at the Vaikunth crematorium in the evening, a family friend of the actor said.

Gokhale, an artist equally at home in theatre, television and movies, acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Agneepath" (1990), "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" (2007), "Natsamrat" (2015) and "Mission Mangal" (2019). His latest release is the Marathi film "Godavari".

