‘Veera Dheera Sooran’: Vikram’s film with SU Arun Kumar title revealed with a new teaser

April 17, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST

We had previously reported that Vikram is teaming up with Chittha fame SU Arun Kumar for the actor’s 62nd film. It’s now known that the film is titled Veera Dheera Sooran.

The title announcement was made along with a new teaser for the film and it was released on the occasion of Vikram’s birthday.

Vikram took to his X profile to share the teaser as well as the film’s first look.

Apart from Vikram, Veera Dheera Sooran stars Dushara Vijayan, SJ Suryah and Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu who is making his Tamil debut with this film.

Vikram plays the role of Kaali in the film which has music by GV Prakash Kumar. The cinematography is by Theni Eswar and Riya Shibu is producing Veera Dheera Sooran under her HR Pictures banner.

More details, along with the film’s release date are expected soon. Watch the title reveal teaser here: