Suraj Venjaramoodu to make his Tamil debut with Vikram’s ‘Chiyaan 62’

Produced by Riya Shibu of HR Pictures, the film also stars SJ Suryah

March 04, 2024 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Suraj Venjaramoodu

Suraj Venjaramoodu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

National Award-winning actor Suraj Venjaramoodu, known for starring in Malayalam films like Android Kunjappan, Driving Licence, Jana Gana Mana and The Great Indian Kitchen, is all set to make his Tamil debut. 

'Chiyaan 62': Vikram's next to be helmed by 'Chithha' director SU Arun Kumar 

The actor has been roped in for an important role in Chithha director SU Arun Kumar’s film with upcoming film with Vikram which is tentatively titled Chiyaan 62. 

SJ Suryah joins Vikram's 'Chiyaan 62'

Produced by Riya Shibu of HR Pictures, the film also stars SJ Suryah while GV Prakash is handling the music. With the film currently in pre-production the makers have confirmed that it will go on floors from April. More details on the cast and crew are expected soon. 

Meanwhile, Suraj will next be seen in Nadanna Sambavam alongside Biju Menon, Lijo Mol Jose, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Shruti Ramachandran.

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

