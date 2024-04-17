GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Chiyaan’ Vikram transforms into ‘Thangalaan’ in a birthday tribute video from the makers

Directed by Pa Ranjith, the film is produced by Jio Studios, Studio Green and Neelam Productions

April 17, 2024 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vikram in a still from ‘Thangalaan’

Vikram in a still from ‘Thangalaan’ | Photo Credit: Junglee Music Tamil/YouTube

On the occasion of actor Vikram’s 57th birthday today, the makers of Thangalaan, the star’s much-anticipated film with Pa Ranjith, released a special behind-the-scenes video as a tribute.

The 50-second video shows the gruelling process that Vikram had to go through to become the titular ‘son of gold.’ From the long hours on the make-up chair to the intense action sequences under scorching heat, we see Vikram give his all in the filmmaking process, and the glimpse video proves why the star is seen as an emblem of grit, determination and dedication.

Dushara Vijayan on board Vikram - SU Arun Kumar’s ‘Chiyaan 62’

In a statement, director Ranjith said about the tribute video, “Thangalaan is a vision to present a historical adventure story based on true events, backed by a phenomenal effort from Vikram sir and the entire team. On the occasion of Vikram sir’s birthday, this tribute video is to showcase the efforts put in by Vikram sir, which helped the film to get its due attention and create huge expectations”.

Thangalaan, which has been in the making since 2022, is said to be based on a real story set in the Kolar Gold Fields during British rule in India. A previously released teaser showed glimpses into what seems to be the story of a tribal leader’s fight against those plotting to take away their land to mine gold.

Suraj Venjaramoodu to make his Tamil debut with Vikram’s ‘Chiyaan 62’

Featuring Parvathy and Malavika Mohanan as the female leads, Thangalaan also stars Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Harikrishnan Anbudurai in leading roles. With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by A Kishor Kumar and editing by Selva RK. Tamil Praba has co-written the screenplay.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and KE Gnanavel Raja under their Jio Studios, Studio Green and Neelam Productions banners, the film is set to release in theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. An official release date is yet to be announced.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.