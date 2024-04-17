‘Chiyaan’ Vikram transforms into ‘Thangalaan’ in a birthday tribute video from the makers

April 17, 2024 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST

On the occasion of actor Vikram’s 57th birthday today, the makers of Thangalaan, the star’s much-anticipated film with Pa Ranjith, released a special behind-the-scenes video as a tribute.

The 50-second video shows the gruelling process that Vikram had to go through to become the titular ‘son of gold.’ From the long hours on the make-up chair to the intense action sequences under scorching heat, we see Vikram give his all in the filmmaking process, and the glimpse video proves why the star is seen as an emblem of grit, determination and dedication.

In a statement, director Ranjith said about the tribute video, “Thangalaan is a vision to present a historical adventure story based on true events, backed by a phenomenal effort from Vikram sir and the entire team. On the occasion of Vikram sir’s birthday, this tribute video is to showcase the efforts put in by Vikram sir, which helped the film to get its due attention and create huge expectations”.

Thangalaan, which has been in the making since 2022, is said to be based on a real story set in the Kolar Gold Fields during British rule in India. A previously released teaser showed glimpses into what seems to be the story of a tribal leader’s fight against those plotting to take away their land to mine gold.

Featuring Parvathy and Malavika Mohanan as the female leads, Thangalaan also stars Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Harikrishnan Anbudurai in leading roles. With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by A Kishor Kumar and editing by Selva RK. Tamil Praba has co-written the screenplay.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and KE Gnanavel Raja under their Jio Studios, Studio Green and Neelam Productions banners, the film is set to release in theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. An official release date is yet to be announced.