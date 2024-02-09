GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SJ Suryah joins Vikram’s ‘Chiyaan 62’

The film is directed by SU Arun Kumar. The filmmaker had previously helmed the critically-acclaimed ‘Chithha’

February 09, 2024 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
SJ Suryah.

SJ Suryah. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement.

SJ Suryah has joined the cast of Vikram’s next. Tentatively titled Chiyaan 62, the film is directed by SU Arun Kumar. The filmmaker had previously helmed the critically-acclaimed Chithha, starring Siddharth.

Produced by Riya Shibu under the banner HR Pictures, the film has music from GV Prakash. The makers had recently released a glimpse of the movie. The three-minute-long video shows a scene set at a police station in Thiruttani. Just moments after we see a woman rush into the station to register a complaint, two men whom the woman points out as the accused are beaten up and thrown into the station by a mysterious man (Vikram).

Vikram is awaiting the release of the long-pending Dhruva Natchathiram, and Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan. Meanwhile, SJ Suryah, who was last seen in Jigarthanda Double X, is awaiting the release of S Shankar’s Indian 2, D 50, and Love Insurance Corporation in Tamil. In Telugu, he has Game Changer and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram in the line up.

