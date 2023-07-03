HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘VD18’: Varun Dhawan’s action entertainer with Atlee gets release date

Presented by Atlee, the upcoming film is written and directed by Kalees, who helmed the 2019 Tamil thriller ‘Kee’

July 03, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Varun Dhawan, Atlee

Varun Dhawan, Atlee

Actor Varun Dhawan is teaming with Jawan and Bigil director Atlee for an action entertainer. The upcoming film, tentatively called VD18, will release on May 31, 2024.

ALSO READ
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-led ‘Bawaal’ to premiere digitally in July

Presented by Atlee, the upcoming film is written and directed by Kalees, who helmed the 2019 Tamil thriller Kee.

VD18 is produced by Cine1 Studios and A For Apple Studios.

Varun Dhawan last appeared in Bhediya and JugJugg Jeeyo. His next, Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, is releasing directly on Prime Video on July 27.

ALSO READ
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ tops IMDb’s list of most anticipated Indian movies of this summer

Dhawan also fronts the Indian spin-off of Citadel directed by Raj & DK.

Atlee is making his Hindi directorial debut with Jawan. The film, starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is slated for release on September 7.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / cinema industry

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.