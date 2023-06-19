HamberMenu
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-led ‘Bawaal’ to premiere digitally in July

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the continents-spanning love story was earlier expected to arrive in theatres

June 19, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan on the poster of ‘Bawaal’

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan on the poster of 'Bawaal'

Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as leads, will premiere directly on Prime Video in July, the streaming platform announced on Monday.

Bawaal is billed as a love story shot across India and Europe. The film was earlier expected to release in theatres in October this year.

Tiwari, who has directed the blockbuster Dangal as well as films like BhoothnathReturns and Chhichhore in the past, said in a statement, “Shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, Bawaal has a captivating storyline, dramatic visuals and absolutely amazing chemistry between the lead talent Varun and Janhvi. I believe that the worldwide premiere on Prime Video will help us take Bawaal to audiences in India and across borders.”

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor to play imperilled IFS officer in thriller ‘Ulajh’

Bawaal is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala described the film as one of his ‘most ambitious projects’.

“It has been an absolute joy to produce this film which has been directed by my most loved filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari with Varun and Janhvi giving their very best, in their first film together,” Nadiadwala said. “I am very proud of Bawaal, and I am thrilled to announce its worldwide premiere on Prime Video this July.”

Nitesh Tiwari is also in line to helm a live-action adaptation of The Ramayana. A recent report in ETimes claimed the film has been indefinitely put on hold.

