Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Hit Man’ trailer: The many faces of Glenn Powell in Richard Linklater’s latest

The upcoming thriller premiered at a number of film festivals last year, including Venice, Toronto and Sundance before being acquired by Netflix

April 19, 2024 02:44 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Glenn Powell in a still from Netflix’s ‘Hit Man’

Glenn Powell in a still from Netflix’s ‘Hit Man’ | Photo Credit: YouTube/Netflix

Glen Powell takes on the role of a versatile undercover operative in Netflix’s upcoming thriller Hit Man. Directed by Richard Linklater, best known for his Oscar-winning Boyhood and the iconic Before trilogy, the film follows Powell’s character: a mild-mannered college professor who doubles as a part-time operative for the local police department.

Written by Linklater, Powell, and Skip Hollandsworth, Hit Man follows a professional killer Gary Johnson breaks protocol to help a desperate woman trying to flee an abusive husband and finds himself falling for her.

Co-written by Powell, Linklater, and Skip Hollandsworth, the film delivers a fresh take on the romantic thriller genre offers a glimpse into Powell’s transformation as he navigates the various roles demanded of him, from an affable professor to an enigmatic hitman.

Following the succes of last year’s Anyone But You, alongside co-star Sydney Sweeney, Powell stars across an ensemble cast including Adria Arjona of Star Wars’ Andor fame, Retta, Austin Amelio, Molly Bernard, and Mark Markoff.

Filmed in New Orleans, Hit Man premiered at a number of film festivals last year, including Venice, Toronto and Sundance before being acquired by Netflix. Powell is also set to star in Lee Isaac-Chung’s upcoming Twisters this summer.

Hit Man is set to hit US theaters on May 24 for a limited release before streaming on Netflix starting June 7.

English cinema / World cinema

