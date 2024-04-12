Glen Powell leads cast in Edgar Wright’s ‘The Running Man’

April 12, 2024 02:12 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST

Glen Powell, riding high on a wave of recent successes, is set to headline Edgar Wright’s upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s The Running Man for Paramount Pictures. Best known for his role in Top Gun: Maverick, Powell will step into the shoes of a character previously portrayed by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the cult classic of 1987.

Set inn a dystopian America, The Running Man follows a falsely convicted policeman gets his shot at freedom when he must forcibly participate in a TV game show where convicts, runners, must battle killers for their freedom. Directed by Wright, whose previous works include Shaun of the Dead and Baby Driver, this dystopian action flick will see Simon Kinberg and Nira Park join Wright in production.

As Paramount Pictures made the announcement during CinemaCon 2024, Powell’s star power has been on the rise, with recent hits like Anyone but You in which he starred alongside Sydney Sweeney and the upcoming Hit Man, picked up by Netflix.