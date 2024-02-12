GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Twisters’ trailer: Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones attempt to tame twin tornadoes

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung of ‘Minari’ fame, ‘Twisters’ is set to release in theatres on July 19

February 12, 2024 01:14 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
 Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos and Glen Powell in a still from ‘Twisters’

 Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos and Glen Powell in a still from ‘Twisters’ | Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

The trailer of filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung’s (of Minari fame) upcoming sequel to the blockbuster 1996 Twister film is here. Starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones in the lead, Twisters releases in theatres on July 19.

The trailer of the film shows Edgar-Jones and Powell attempting to tame tornadoes. “Kate Cooper (Edgar-Jones) is a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Anthony Ramos) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better,” reads the plot description.

“As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives,” adds the logline.

The original Twister, starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, was helmed by Speed director Jan De Bont and executive produced by Steven Spielberg. The screenplay by author Michael Crichton centred around a separated storm-chasing couple who reunite to track the storm of the century in Oklahoma.

The cast of Twisters also features Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane, Daryl McCormack, Kiernan Shipka, Nik Dodani and Maura Tierney. Produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, the film will be distributed by Universal Pictures domestically and by Warner Bros. Pictures internationally.

English cinema / World cinema

