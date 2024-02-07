Tovino Thomas on his role as a cop in ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ and his upcoming film ‘Nadikar’

February 07, 2024 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST

Tovino Thomas is in a hurry as he plans to vacation in Tbilisi, Georgia, after completing his shooting assignments and the promotions of his upcoming films. After a happening 2023, Tovino opens his account in 2024 with Anweshippin Kandethum, an investigative story. It will be followed by Nadikar and Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM). Meanwhile, he will also be working for L2: Empuran, the sequel to Lucifer.

Directed by debutant Darwin Kuriakose, Anweshippin Kandethum, scripted by Jinu V Abraham, unfolds the investigation into a murder case by a newly-appointed sub-inspector Anand Narayanan (Tovino), who joins a police station in Kottayam district.

The actor says that since the story is set in the nineties, much of the investigation depends on old-fashioned methods. “In 1993-’94, a murder shakes Kerala. Since, it was before the advent of mobile phones, the facility to trace culprits or victims with the help of tower locations and call records was not available. In those days, the police methods to solve a case were different. Team work was crucial in following leads and putting it all together,” says Tovino.

Calling the shots Dawn Kuriakose admits he is nervous as his maiden feature film reaches cinemas on February 9. “Since it is set in the nineties, we took a great deal of effort to get the look and feel of the period, both in depicting the characters and the place,” says Darwin. He explains that although the story takes place mainly in Kottayam, they also shot in Idukki and Kochi. “Some places have changed beyond recognition and it was difficult to get the look of a town in the nineties. So, we had to find places to shoot certain scenes.” The cast was chosen carefully and there is a mix of veterans, stars and newcomers, adds Darwin. “We had two casting directors, Vivek and Milind. In the case of newcomers, we conducted auditions.”

While on a cold case, the police are pulled into the investigation of another murder. “So, there are two murders that are being followed. There is leg work, suspense and some action as well,” says Tovino.

He adds that to capture the look of the nineties, the locations had been carefully selected to get the feel of a place two decades ago.

More than a simple police procedural story that aims at finding a culprit, the film delves into the emotional and mental landscapes of the policemen as they investigate a case. “That caught my interest as there is an engaging, emotional component in the movie in addition to the suspense of a crime thriller. The film travels with the policemen. Their emotional ups and downs, and inter-personal relationships are given a significant space in the movie,” says Tovino who has essayed the cop in Ezra, Kalki and Tharangam.

In May, Tovino will be back on the screen as David Padikkal in Nadikar, a superstar who life takes a turn on account of a crisis. “David is a great actor but there comes a point in his career when he is forced to look inward to locate his real character and go beyond the facade of the star.”

And then comes the magnum opus ARM, which has been in the pipeline for over a year.

“I am looking forward to each of these movies, as the characters’ range is spectacular. In every way, the roles can’t be more different. Moreover, in ARM, the film spans three time periods as well,” says Tovino.