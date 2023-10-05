HamberMenu
Mohanlal-Prithviraj’s ‘Lucifer’ sequel ‘Empuraan’, goes on floors

Apart from Malayalam, the film will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi

October 05, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from the sets of ‘Empuraan’

A still from the sets of ‘Empuraan’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Just like team Empuraan earlier announced, the film’s production has officially begun on October 5. The makers shared images from the pooja ceremony and also confirmed via a post on X that the film, apart from Malayalam, will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. 

The Lucifer sequel will be jointly produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, thereby making it the first Malayalam project for the banner that’s known for producing Tamil films.

Actor Prithviraj, who made his directorial debut with Lucifer in 2019, is back in the director’s seat for Empuraan that’s written by Murali Gopy who also penned the first film’s script.

Actors like Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Indrajith Sukumaran, who were featured in the first part, will also appear in the sequel. Cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev and composer Deepak Dev are also reprising their roles. 

