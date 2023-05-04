HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajinikanth-Nelson’s ‘Jailer’ gets release date

Written and directed by Nelson, ‘Jailer’ boasts an all-star cast of Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah and others

May 04, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rajinikanth in a still from ‘Jailer’

Rajinikanth in a still from ‘Jailer’

Superstar Rajinikanth’s new film Jailer will release in theatres on August 10, 2023.

The makers revealed the release date with an announcement video. Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, ‘Jailer’ has the vibe of a fun action drama. It brings together stars from three Indian film industries—Rajinikanth from Tamil, Mohanlal from Malayalam and Shiva Rajkumar from Kannada.

ALSO READ
Rajinikanth to team up with ‘Jai Bhim’ TJ Gnanavel for ‘Thalaivar 170’

In addition to these names, the film also features Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu and Vasanth Ravi.

Jailer is produced by Sun Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.

ALSO READ
‘Annaatthe’ movie review: Rajinikanth stars in a loud, listless family saga

Rajinikanth’s last release was Annaatthe in 2021.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema / cinema / entertainment (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.