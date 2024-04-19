GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Team ‘MAD’ reunites for ‘MAD Square’, promises double the fun 

Director Kalyan Shankar, actors Sangeeth Shobhan, Nithin Nare, Ram Nithin and Vishnu Oi begin working on ‘MAD Square’

April 19, 2024 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Team ‘MAD Square’

Team ‘MAD Square’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After the recent success of Tillu Square, it is the turn of MAD Square. MAD, the 2023 Telugu film directed by Kalyan Shankar starring Sangeeth Shobhan, Vishnu Oi, Nithin Narne, Ram Nithin and others was a runaway hit thanks to its vibrant campus comedy. Kalyan Shankar, who debuted as writer and director with MAD, was also one of the writers for Tillu Square.

Kalyan Shankar and team have reunited and work has begun on the sequel titled MAD Square, produced by Sithara Entertainments. While the first film starred Sri Gouri Priya, Gopika Udayan and Ananthika as the female leads, the production house states that the female leads for the sequel will be announced soon.

MAD Square was formally launched earlier this month on Ugadi and filming is underway. Music composer Bheems Cecirolio, editor Navin Nooli and director of photography Shamdat Sainudeen are part of the crew. The team is confident of delivering double the entertainment with the sequel.

Director K V Anudeep who appeared in a cameo in MAD and Siddhu Jonnalagadda who headlined DJ Tillu and Tillu Square, which were backed by the same production house, were among the guests at the puja ceremony. 

