Tamannaah Bhatia joins ‘Odela 2’, shooting begins

Directed by Ashok Teja, the sequel to ‘Odela Railway Station’ also features Hebah Patel and Vasishta N Simha

March 01, 2024 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamannaah Bhatia is set to play the main lead in Odela 2, a sequel to the 2022 Telugu-language thriller Odela Railway Station. Created by Sampath Nandi and directed by Ashok Teja, the movie will be produced by D Madhu under the banners of Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks. Hebah Patel and Vasishta N Simha are featured in the cast, along with Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy.

Odela 2 has gone on floors in Varanasi. The sequel is centred around the fictional village of Odela, its rich culture, heritage, and traditions, and how its true saviour Odela Mallanna Swamy always protects his village from evil forces.

Soundar Rajan S is the cinematographer, while Ajaneesh Loknath of Kantara fame will provide the music. Rajeev Nair is the art director.

