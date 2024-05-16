GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
‘Suriya 44’: Santhosh Narayanan to score music for Suriya’s film with Karthik Subbaraj

The news was announced on Wednesday on the occasion of the ace composer’s 41st birthday

Updated - May 16, 2024 12:03 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 11:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Santhosh Narayanan; poster announcing the composer joining ‘Suriya 44’

Santhosh Narayanan; poster announcing the composer joining ‘Suriya 44’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement and @2D_ENTPVTLTD/X

We had previously reported that Tamil superstar Suriya is teaming up with director Karthik Subbaraj for his next, tentatively called Suriya 44. On Wednesday, the makers of the film announced that ace music composer and Karthik’s frequent collaborator Santhosh Narayanan has onboarded the project as the composer.

The makers announced the news on the occasion of Santhosh’s 41st birthday yesterday. Notably, this marks the the eighth collaboration between Santhosh and Karthik (including Mercury and their short in Navarasa)

Santhosh Narayanan on his ‘Sounds of the South’ tour and the magic of live music

Suriya 44 was announced in March with a poster showing a car crash and an arrow piercing through a tree, and the tagline, ‘Love, Laughter and War’. Other details regarding the film’s cast and crew remain unknown at the moment.

Karthik is also co-producing the film under his Stone Bench Films banner along with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.

Karthik Subbaraj: ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’ is my tribute to Clint Eastwood and Satyajit Ray

Meanwhile, Suriya is awaiting the release of his pan-Indian film Kanguva. Directed by Siva and also starring Disha Patani and Bobby Deol, the film is touted to be a period drama.

The Jai Bhim-star also has Vaadivaasal with Vetrimaaran and a film with Soorarai Pottru-maker Sudha Kongara in his list of upcoming projects.

Top News Today

0 / 0
