‘Kanguva’ Sizzle Teaser: Suriya and Bobby Deol face it off in Siva’s period action drama

‘Kanguva’ has Bollywood actor Disha Patani playing the female lead, marking her Tamil debut

March 19, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Suriya in a still from ‘Kanguva’

Suriya in a still from ‘Kanguva’ | Photo Credit: @SaregamaTamil/YouTube

The makers of Suriya’s Kanguva have released a glimpse of the upcoming Siva directorial. Calling it a ‘sizzle teaser’, it introduces us to the characters played by Suriya and Bobby Deol with a final frame featuring both men.

‘Kanguva’ is about human emotions: Siva on Suriya-starrer
‘Kanguva’ makers share Bobby Deol’s first look on his 55th birthday

Kanguva has Bollywood actor Disha Patani playing the female lead, marking her Tamil debut. With music by Devi Sri Prasad, the film has cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and editing by Nishad Yusuf.

Madan Karky has penned the dialogues while the screenplay was written by Adi Narayana. Kanguva, a co-production between UV Creations and Studio Green, will be released in 3D in 38 global languages this year.

Watch the glimpse here:

