Suriya - Sudha Kongara reunite for ‘Suriya 43’; Dulquer, Nazriya and Vijay Varma on board

‘Suriya 43’ will mark GV Prakash’s 100th film as a composer, and it also marks his reunion with Suriya and Sudha after ‘Soorarai Pottru’

October 26, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Suriya with GV Prakash and Sudha Kongara

Suriya with GV Prakash and Sudha Kongara | Photo Credit: @gvprakash/Twitter

The official news of Suriya reuniting with his Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara is finally here. The duo will be teaming up once again for the actor’s 43rd film.

The makers of the new film took to social media to make the announcement along with sharing the cast members list. Suriya 43 will also star Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Fahadh and Bollywood actor Vijay Varma.

The film will mark Vijay Varma’s Tamil debut and the return of Nazriya to Tamil cinema after 2014’s Thirumanam Enum Nikkah. Interestingly, Nazriya had previously starred alongside Dulquer in the Tamil film Vaayai Moodi Pesavum. The two have also starred together in the Malayalam films Salalah Mobiles and Bangalore Days.

Suriya 43 will mark GV Prakash’s 100th film as a composer, and it also marks his reunion with Suriya and Sudha after Soorarai Pottru. Suriya’s home banner 2D Entertainment is backing this project. More details on the cast and crew are expected soon.

